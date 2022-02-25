Jamaica eases covid19 travel protocols

News

Caribbean Airlines Ltd plane – File photo

Travellers will no longer be required to go into mandatory quarantine or present an authorisation form to enter Jamaica.

These measures come into effect from March 1.

In a release on Friday, the Jamaica Tourist Board said a negative PCR covid19 results from a test taken 72 hours before travel, for passengers 12 and over, is now the only requirement to enter.

Jamaica’s Tourism minister Edmund Bartlett said removing these processes is a key step in relaxing the country’s travel protocols, especially with the reduced threat the virus poses globally.

He said he is confident this move will encourage more tourists to visit the island, and hopes it will assist the sector on its path to recovery.

Tourism director Donovan White said the sector has continually revisited its covid19 travel emergency and medical services programmes and travel protocols “to align with best practices from an internationally recognised organisation and ensure that Jamacia retains its position as one of the world’s leading tourism destinations.”