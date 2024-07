News

A Caribbean Airlines plane. – File photo

JAMAICA’S Caribbean Airlines ticket office reopened on July 5 after being closed due to Hurricane Beryl.

The hurricane hit Jamaica as a category four storm, but was downgraded to a category two the day after, as it moved closer to the Yucatan Peninsula on July 4.

A customer advisory posted on Facebook said he Kingston office would open from 11am-3pm on July 5.

Normal opening hours from 8am-4pm will resume from July 8.