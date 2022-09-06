Jail, hard labour for New Grant man for attacking woman

News

JAILED: Amaranth Singh, jailed for assaulting a woman who was choked, beaten and chopped. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A 37-YEAR-OLD man was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment with hard labour by a Princes Town magistrate on Monday after he pleaded guilty to larceny, malicious damage and maliciously wounding a woman.

A police press release said on Tuesday that Amaranth Ramnarine Singh of New Grant was also charged with choking when he appeared before magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine.

He was sentenced to one month’s hard labour for larceny, one month’s hard labour for malicious damage and six months’ hard labour for malicious wounding.

He pleaded not guilty to choking and was granted bail with surety of $350,000 or $5,000 cash alternative.

The victim reported to police that on June 18, she and a man known to her had a heated argument in her car. The woman claimed the man stabbed the dashboard with a penknife, but caused no damage.

She said he then used the car’s rear-view mirror to hit her twice on the right side of her forehead. She claimed the man also used the seatbelt to strangle her until she lost consciousness.

The woman told police when she revived, she saw the man take a wheel spanner from the car and leave. On reaching home, she said, the man went inside and returned with a cutlass, and chopped her several times on the head.

A report was made to the Tableland Police Station and subsequently referred to the Southern Division’s Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU).

The suspect was arrested by the GBVU on Sunday after investigations supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Bridglal and Insp Hospidales, all of the GBVU. Singh was charged by WPC Sylvan, also of the GBVU.