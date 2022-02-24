Jail for San Juan man who attacked neighbour for being ‘police informant’

News

File photo

A SAN JUAN man will serve a sentence of four years and four months after pleading guilty to attempted murder in 2005.

Marlon McCain was sentenced on Thursday by Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo at a virtual hearing.

The judge began with a sentence of 11 years, after which she deducted two years for McCain’s good character, the remorse he showed and his good behaviour while on remand. He received a further discount of three years for his guilty plea, and the one year and eight months he spent in jail awaiting his trial was also deducted from his sentence.

It was the State’s case that on August 29, 2005, Ronald Jagroop was at home with his common-law wife at Farouk Avenue, El Socorro, when they heard banging on their front door.

Jagroop recognised the voice as that of McCain, whom he knew since they lived in the same yard.

McCain and another man accused Jagroop of being a police informer.

He eventually went outside and saw the other man standing by the gate. The man asked him if he was going for the police, and Jagroop told him he was “going out.”

It was at this point, the prosecution said, the other man called out McCain. When he turned to make sure his wife had locked the door to the house, he felt a blow to his head. He was hit with an old stovetop cover that was used to cover the garbage bin.

He tried to get up but the other man hit him again. McCain came towards him with a cutlass and began to “pelt chops” on his head. He was hit twice and as he braced against the lashes with his right hand, he was chopped.

He then tried to run to the gallery but was chased and was hit on the left ear with the cutlass while the other man continued to hit him with the old stove cover. He fell to the ground and was struck on the chest with the cutlass.

His brother, who came to help, was warned by McCain if he tried to help he would be killed. While McCain was threatening his brother, Jagroop managed to go to his sister’s house in the same yard.

His wife was also threatened and the other man told her she was lucky he saved her life, “else you would be lying next to your husband.”

The facts also said McCain also threatened to shoot Jagroop’s sister if she called the police.

The police still called and took Jagroop to the hospital.

They went back to Farouk Avenue, where they saw bloodstains on the compound and interviewed Jagroop’s common-law wife. They also took the stove-top cover, which had blood on it, and photographed the scene.

In September, Jagroop identified the cover as the object used to hit him and a warrant was later obtained for McCain’s arrest.

In 2007, McCain was arrested at a supermarket in Cunupia and taken to the Barataria police station, where he was charged.

McCain was represented by public defender Michelle Ali and prosecutor Kanisa George appeared for the State.