Jail for ex-cop who raped daughter, recorded it

AN ex-police officer who pleaded guilty to raping his daughter several times and recorded it has been sentenced to 15 years with hard labour.

He will also have to report to the police once a month for 15 years, starting within seven days of being released from prison.

In sentencing the ex-cop, Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas also ordered that the man’s information be put on the National Sex Offenders’ Registry.

In all, the ex-policeman was sentenced to 15 years on each of the five counts of rape, another 15 years for grievous sexual assault and five years and eight months for indecent assault.

Because all the sentences are to run concurrently, he will only serve 15 years.

Back in April 2023, the ex-cop admitted to raping his 12-year-old daughter over three years over a decade ago.

The officer, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to seven sexual offences charges, including having sex with a minor under 14, indecent assault, and grievous sexual assault, during a hearing before St Clair-Douglas.

According to the agreed facts presented by the prosecution, the first incident took place in March 2010, after the girl returned home from SEA classes.

It described, in detail, the acts committed against the girl. In June 2010, he raped her again just after she had showered.

The prosecution said from the first occasion until June 2010, the policeman kept having sex with his daughter at least three times a week. The girl could not remember whether the camcorder was on the dresser on other occasions, but was sure it was there at least one time, prosecutor Rhea Libert said as she read out the facts of the case, which the defence accepted.

On July 14, 2010, while cleaning house, the girl’s mother found a DVD on the floor and when she played it, at first she thought she saw her husband having sex with someone who looked like her sister.

When she played it the next day she recognised the person as her daughter, who was 12 at that time.

She made a copy of the DVD and gave one to a friend, a pastor, who also viewed the DVD and made a copy.

The girl’s mother confronted her husband, but he remained silent. After she threatened to bring her daughter to question her, he admitted the allegations were true, but said he did not mean to hurt anyone.

The mother told him he had to leave the house and he did, but took with him the camcorder and his black work bag, which was near where she had found the DVD.

The mother’s friend handed over the DVD to then deputy Commissioner of Police Raymond Craig, who, the prosecutor said, kept the DVD in a safe at the police administration building at Sackville Street, before handing it over to investigators.

A few days later, the accused called his wife and apologised, telling her he could not go to jail.

The child was medically examined and statements were taken from her mother. A vaginal swab was also given to the police. The child pointed out several areas of the home to police, and these photographs, along with the medical reports, were tendered into evidence when the father pleaded guilty.

The policeman turned himself in to the police. When shown the contents of the DVD, he said he had nothing to say.

His wife identified the people in the recording as her husband and daughter.

The girl was also shown the DVD and identified herself and her father.

The officer was then charged.

He was represented by attorney Naveen Maraj and intends to appeal his sentence.