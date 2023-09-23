Jahmali Samuel, Ishmael Moreno win Youth of the Year 2023 awards

News

President Christine Kangaloo presents agriculture entrepreneur Jahmali Samuel with the Youth of the Year (ten-17 category) award during the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service National Youth Awards 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port of Spain on September 21. – Jeff K. Mayers

AGRICULTURAL entrepreneur Jahmali Samuel and software developer Ishmael Moreno are Trinidad and Tobago’s 2023 Youths of the Year.

The annual award ceremony was held on Thursday evening at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

Awards were presented for young people aged ten-35. In addition, there was a youth mentor and advocate award for those over 35.

Samuel, 17, founded the Wallerfield Youth Livestock project at age 15 and remains the youngest person who collaborates with the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries. He cultivates approximately 15 acres of crops.

He won the award for agriculture (ages ten-17) as well as Youth of the Year for the same age group.

Speaking with Newsday after the ceremony, he said he felt great, as he has been working hard to help other young people.

He praised those he has already worked with, adding, “I want to continue inspiring them.”

President Christine Kangaloo presents the Youth of the Year Award (18-35 category) to software developer Ishmael Moreno during the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service National Youth Awards 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port of Spain on September 21. – Jeff K. Mayers

Asked who inspired him, he said many people including his family members, Minister of Youth Development Foster Cummings and the Prime Minister. He said he hopes to become prime minister later in life.

Moreno is the creator of Uplift, a peer-to-peer mental health mobile application. He told Newsday he believes it is crucial to continue working towards the destigmatisation of mental health. The 27-year-old won the health and wellness award (ages ten-35) and the Youth of the Year award in that age group.

He said he was not expecting the latter, so it came as a pleasant surprise, for which he is thankful.

“I feel great. As youths, it’s always good to feel appreciated.”

In his speech, Cummings said young people represent TT’s collective future, adding that the award ceremony is “just one of the many avenues through which we seek to create the paths you will take towards the greater national good.”

The government, he said, is committed to the advancement of young people, which is evident from the creation of his ministry in 2020.

YOUTHS ARE THE FUTURE: Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales at the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service National Youth Awards 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port of Spain on September 21. – Jeff K. Mayers

He said they understand the challenges faced by young people and will continue to work towards finding solutions.

Permanent secretary in the ministry Farook Hosein reminded young people their work does not go unrecognised.

“(The awards) put a spotlight on you as ambassadors of youth development and create opportunities for you to further yourselves as role models for your peers.”

He said the winners were chosen on the basis of achievement, creativity and innovation and impact.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said he is continually inspired by the young people he interacts with, and so too the entire government.

“This government believes in you, big time.

“You have seen it in our policies, you have seen it in the Prime Minister’s appointments and you have seen it, most certainly, in this ministry.”

Winners:

Youth of the Year (ten-17): Jahmali Samuel, (18-35): Ishmael Moreno

Agriculture (ten-17): Jahmali Samuel, (18-35): Omar Ali

Arts and Culture (ten-17): Ihouma Straughn-George, (18-35): Na-o-mi Frederick, (group): Diatonic Pan Institute

Entrepreneurship (ten-17): Malik Thomas, (18-35): Josiah Jessop

Environment sustainability and preservation (group) Globe Club of Brazil Secondary School

Health and Wellness (ten-35): Ishmael Moreno

Leadership and Advocacy (ten-17): Ciara Ravello-Darabie, (18-35): Alicia Ramdal

Learning and Academia (ten-17): Sahara Ramkissoon, (18-35): Phillip Simon

Model youth development programme (group): Ryu Dan Empowerment Foundation

Outstanding youth organisation (group): The Heroes Foundation

Social media influencer (ten-17): A’janae King Fraser, (18-35): Roxy James

Sport (ten-17): Christian Winter, (18-35): Trent Bethel

Science, technology, engineering and math (ten-35): Farrah Mathura

Technical Vocational Skills: Makell Baptiste

Youth Mentor (over 35): Marva John-Logan

Youth service and humanitarianism: Gabriella Wyke (group): Autism Siblings and Friends Network

Youthful resilience: Imara Hector Joseph, (18-35): Arron George

Dr Henry Charles honorary recognition for STEM : Miracle Carr and Matthias Dalip, youth service: Shivanan Maraj, agriculture (18-35): Jabari Clarke

Prizes:

Individual winners for each category got $6,000 and an iPad, group winners $8,500, individual first runners-up got $3,000 and individual second-runners up got $2,000.

In addition, group first runners-up got $3,500 and group second runners-up got $2,500.

Categories: Agriculture, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, environmental stability, health and wellness, leadership and advocacy, learning and academia, model youth development, outstanding youth organisation, social media influencer, sport, STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths), technical vocational skills, youth service and humanitarianism and youthful resilience.