Jade Monkey’s inaugural mas band to honour Blaxx

The popular Jade Monkey Casino Bar & Grill, Tobago, will launch its first-ever Carnival mas band at its Crown Point location on Sunday. Action gets under way from 11pm.

The band, which features three sections, is titled: A Tribute To Blaxx.

The late soca artiste, whose real name was Dexter Stewart, died on March 28, 2022, of complications associated with covid19.

Jade Monkey owner Seon Anthony told Newsday, “Blaxx was a personal friend of mine. He was like a brother to me and it was only fitting that I honour him.”

Anthony said the bar will also be presenting a J’Ouvert band, Monkey Bizzness. The costumes, designed by Caroline Mc Intosh, are being produced by Ronnie and Caro, the Mas Band. He added there will be live models at the launch.

“So I want people to come out and have a good time, look at what we are offering. We are the first to jump out of the blocks and we are going to transform Jade Monkey and surroundings.”

Anthony said depending on the response, they will consider increasing the number of sections in the mas band.

He said that both bands will participate in Tobago’s Carnival on October 28-30, 2022.