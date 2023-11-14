Jada Marie Pierre qualifies for World Scrabble tournament

Sports
Jada Marie Pierre of St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph, middle, collects her award after winning the senior individual category at the National Secondary Schools Scrabble Championships. At left is vice-president of Subway Johann Mendoza and at right is a representative from the Trinidad and Tobago Scrabble Association. –
JADA MARIE Pierre will represent Trinidad and Tobago at the World English Scrabble Players Association tournament in Thailand later this month after winning the National Secondary Schools Scrabble Championships.
The local competition was hosted by the TT Scrabble Association on October 28 at the Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce.
Pierre, from St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph, was the senior individual winner and as a result will make the trip to Thailand.
More than 100 students from 17 schools participated in this year’s championships.
The competition was held for both senior and junior players. School prizes as well as individual awards were presented for both categories, along with special prizes.
The event has been held since 1986, with a short hiatus during covid19, then restarting in 2022 with only a couple of sponsors. This year, after offering some assistance last year, Subway became the title sponsor, featuring the brand’s new Subway Series platform.
A Subway media release said vice-president of Subway Johann Mendoza said the brand continues to be committed to investment in TT’s youth through involvement in sports, including “mind sports.”
Hazel-Ann Paul, physical education and sport officer, represented the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. She expressed delight in the number of participants at the event. Paul encouraged Subway and other corporate sponsors to continue supporting the youth throughout TT.
Results:
Senior schools:
St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph
Naparima College
St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando
Junior schools:
Naparima College
Couva East Secondary School
ASJA Girls’ College, San Fernando
Individual winners
Seniors:
Jada Marie Pierre – St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph
Alisa Alexander – St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph
Andriy Robinson – Presentation College, San Fernando
Juniors:
Shasmeem Mohammed – Couva East Secondary School
Isabella Jerome – St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph
Sheeth McQuan – Naparima College
Medal winners
Seniors:
Yzabelle Morris – St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph
Kellyse Grayson – St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph
Reginald Mohammed – Naparima College
Kaylan Bachoo – Naparima Girls’ High School
Angelina Palmer – St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph
Renatta Ramlogan – St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando
Arianna Mohammed – Couva East Secondary School
Juniors:
Rudra Sawh – Naparima College
Rafia Alikhan – St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando
Renelle Hamler- ASJA Girls’ College, San Fernando
Anna Ghany – ASJA Girls’ College, San Fernando
Salene Saroop – ASJA Girls’ College, San Fernando
Felicia Ali – SWAHA Hindu College
Imani Mohammed – ASJA Girls’ College, San Fernando
MVP: ASJA Girls’ College San Fernando (38 participants)
Special Prizes
Highest points using letters J, Q, X, Z (juniors):
Letter J – Farah Balliram – ASJA Girls’ College, San Fernando – JAW (39 points)
Letter Q – Rudra Sawh – Naparima College – QIS (44 points)
Letter X – Isabella Jerome – St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph – EX (65 points)
Letter Z – Jervani George – Couva East Secondary School – QUIZ (42 points)
Seniors:
Letter J – Izabelle Morris – St Joseph’s Convent, St. Joseph – JOIN (74 points)
Letter Q – Jessica Samaroo – ASJA Girls’ College, San Fernando – QUITE (87 points)
Letter X – Kaylan Bachoo – Naparima Girls’ High School – EX (58 points)
Letter Z – Phoebe Jerome – St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph – ZINCS (103 points)
Most bonuses overall:
Yzabelle Morris – St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph (six words)