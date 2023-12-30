Jada Kingdom Treats Pardison Fontaine To Sweet Birthday Brunch, See Videos

Pardison Fontaine is living his best life as he rings in another year of life with his new girlfriend, Jada Kingdom, in Jamaica.

Over the last few days, Jada and her new lover have been in Jamaica, where they enjoyed the unique hospitality that her country is so well known for. In recent videos, Jamaican chef Aldaine Oakley of Spice Jamaica posted several videos showing him catering dinner for the couple and their relatives on Friday night and preparing a delicious birthday brunch on Saturday.

The first video shared by the chef showed him, along with his sous chefs, prepping a seafood dinner of crabs, lobster, escoveitch fish, lots of oxtail, pork chops, and other dishes. The couple are also seen waiting for the scrumptious meal which they examine.

“Birthday dinner for @pardi Spice Jamaica way,” the chef captioned the video.

The couple also enjoyed a lovely Jamaican breakfast for his birthday brunch, which included ackee and saltfish, eggs, fritters, wings, fried shrimp, pancakes, and pastries, among other delicacies.

Jada also shared some love for Pardi, writing on Instagram Story, “Happy Birthday Poppah!.”

Later, Jada also posted photos of them enjoying his birthday party and posing for pictures. The “GPP” singer is seen wearing a long black gown, while Pardi wears a green shirt. Jada and Pardi also joke about her makeup-free face after her stylist asks why she isn’t wearing makeup, and Pardi chimes in.

“Why you wear no make up,” Pardi asked her, to which she responded, “because he loves me without make up.”

Jada Kingdom and Pardison Fontaine are still going strong after first debuting their relationship in September at New York Fashion Week. She previously dated New York Drill rapper Nas EBK, who is currently in jail awaiting trial for murder, while Pardi dated Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year.