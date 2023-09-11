Jada Kingdom Share Sweet Photos With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Jada Kingdom and Pardi Fontaine are not addressing the dating rumors, but they don’t seem to mind the public seeing them together.

The pair were seen posed up on Saturday in new photos shared to her Instagram account. In one photo, Jada stands and poses in front of an open vehicle. The camera is focused on her while the background is blurred, perhaps intensional to hide Pardi, who is seen wearing a yellow outfit as he sits in the backseat and hangs out of the door. He’s clearly posed for the photo as his hand forms a gesture.

Jada Kingdom also shared a video of herself getting fitted by New York-based Guyanese fashion designer Paul T and Stylist Ani Hovhannisyan. Posts shared by the stylist suggested that Jada made an appearance at New York Fashion Week.

The Jamaican baddie also appeared happy as she vibe to music in the vehicle with her hairstylist. In her last Instagram Story, Jada also shared a photo showing Pardi’s hand grabbing her breast while she smiled. The popular writer’s hand tattoos are unmistakable, as are his quadruple-layered bracelets.

Jada Kingdom and Pardison Fontaine were seen together celebrating her birthday over the weekend as she popped out in a sexy sequined dress and a giant size bouquet of red and white roses.

Jada Kingdom

In TSR comments section, Jada seemed upset at a post made by the blog pointing out that the jewelry on the hand grabbing her breasts matched that on his page. She didn’t seem to deny it was him but seemed annoyed at the blog pointing it out.

“Yeah yeah yeah ok… we get it… NEXT,” she wrote.

Jada Kingdom was linked to Burna Boy just weeks ago after she was spotted out and about with him in Europe for his birthday and his tour in the UK and Netherlands.

The African Giant also seemed to boast in his “Talibans II” that he bought Jada a Birkin bag because she had the “best p*ssy from Kingston.” The two were not seen together during his birthday stay in Jamaica, sparking rumors that they might have broken up during the short-lived romance.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine

In the meantime, Pardi, who previously dated Megan Thee Stallion but broke up with her during the Tory Lanez trial, is not getting favorable reactions from fans of the “Savage” artist.

“Babee! He couldn’t tell me shit! Cause he left Megan at her lowest! It’s A hard NO for me,” one person wrote.

“Y’all saying he upgraded and idk who this lady even is. And he also wasn’t even a hot topic before dating Meg ( yes I’m aware of his talent/ work),” another said.

Others also compared Jada Kingdom to Megan Thee Stallion.

“She thick, but she not meg, matter of fact she way thicker than meh,” one person said, while another added, “She’s badder than Meg sorry.”