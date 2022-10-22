Jacob returns to office after trip to UK

News

Acting CoP McDonald Jacob

Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) McDonald Jacob returned to office on Saturday after a week-long trip official visit to the UK, according to Police Service Commission (PSC) in a statement issued on Saturday.

ACP Erla Harewood-Christopher, who has been acting as deputy commissioner of police, was appointed by the commission to act as top cop in Jacob’s absence.

During Jacob’s absence, the police service operated without anyone performing the duties of the three deputy commissioners. The commission had nominated ACP Ramnarine Samaroo as a candidate for Parliament to approve as an acting deputy commissioner in June but it was not debated. Since then, the other acting deputy commissioner ACP Wendell Williams has gone on leave prior to his retirement.

The commission said on October 15 it was also awaiting critical personnel information from the police service in order to consider other potential candidates to be nominated to act as deputy commissioner. This information is required for the commission to send a shortlist of candidates to the President who in turn will submit the top candidate to Parliament for approval.