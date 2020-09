Jack Warn­er’s health is im­prov­ing. The Politi­cian and For­mer Foot­ball Ex­ec­u­tive con­firmed this in a press re­lease sent on Thurs­day.

The Min­istry of Health has record­ed five more COVID deaths bring­ing to­day’s to­tal to sev­en. The to­tal num­ber of COVID deaths now stands at 50.