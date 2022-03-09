Ivan Kuliak: Russian gymnast says he has no regrets about wearing ‘Z’ symbol on podium next to Ukrainian athlete — state media

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who has been widely criticized outside Russia for wearing a pro-war symbol on a podium next to a Ukrainian athlete, says he would “do exactly the same” if given another chance, according to Russian state media.

The 20-year-old was condemned by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for his “shocking behavior” at a gymnastics World Cup event in Doha, Qatar, last weekend.

Kuliak wore a ‘Z’ symbol taped to his leotard while standing next toUkrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun on the podium — Kovtun won gold and Kuliak picked up bronze in the parallel bars on Saturday.

The ‘Z’ insignia has been displayed on tanks and vehicles used by the Russian military in its Ukraine operations and has since become a symbol of support for the invasion of Ukraine.

Propaganda videos on social media appear to show supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing clothing featuring the ‘Z’ symbol, waving Russian flags and chanting pro-Russia slogans.

Read More