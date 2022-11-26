“It’s very hard for poor people” – businesswoman after shop burglarised

Black Immigrant Daily News

Businesswoman Shivanie Poone inspecting her losses

A businesswoman is now worried about how she will meet her loan payments and clear other debts after her variety shop was broken into and over $300,000 worth of items stolen.

Shivanie Poone last opened her shop – Shiv’s Copy Center, Bill Payments, Catering Corner and Boutique, on Monday.

The shop, located at Bath Settlement, on the West Coast Berbice Public Road, was broken into sometime between Monday night and Wednesday night.

The woman had closed the shop for the few days to celebrate her birthday. Upon returning to the business establishment on Thursday, the woman discovered that the door was broken.

“A lot of things are missing like gents clothes, pants, short pants, dress shirts, polo t-shorts, plain t-shirts, ladies pants, ladies tops, a lot of tops, some expensive dress, footwear, ladies pumps, also there were some steel tip boots…I had flash drives and memory cards, a lot of perfumes…”

“All the clothes hangers went on the ground…they eat, they drink and they throw down everything and leave it there. We also recover the hammer that they break the door with,” she added.

A report was then made at the Fort Wellington Police Station. With losses in excess of $300,000, the businesswoman is worried about how she will recover.

“People don’t understand, you working so hard. I have bank loan, business loan, I borrowed money from two persons and look now everything gone. I don’t know where I will find this money to replace these people money, also the bank loan,” the woman lamented.

“It’s very hard for poor people, I didn’t grow up with parents or anything, poor people, trying to have a life.”

The woman said this is the first time she has experienced burglary. She is hoping that police find the perpetrators, as she already has a suspect in mind.

