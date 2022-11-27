It’s a KC, JC Champions Cup final Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Kingston College (KC) advanced to the final of the ISSA all-island Champions Cup after defeating Clarendon College 4-2 in the second semi-final at the National Stadium on Saturday night.

The Champions Cup will have a winner from an urban school as KC will face Jamaica College (JC), which had earlier beaten St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) 5-4 on penalties in their semi-final.

The game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Alec Benny handed JC a 26th-minute lead before Andre Salmon equalized on the stroke of halftime.

Romain Blake, Rensonjr Sayers, Kevaughn Wilson, Macquan Aldridge, and Tarick Ximines were perfect from the spot for JC while Shakeone Satchwell, Delaney White, Namar Nelson, and Omar Reid scored for STATHS. Alexavier Gooden missed the costly penalty.

JC are also in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup final scheduled for Friday where they will again face STATHS.

It was the Dujuan Richards show in the second semi-final as the KC talisman scored all of his team’s four goals.

The 17-year-old Richards, who is popularly known as ‘Whisper’ — single-handedly destroyed a top Clarendon College team netting in the 14th, 23rd, 51st, and 58th minutes with four sumptuous strikes that will be long remembered in the annals of schoolboy football.

Richards opened the scoring with an immaculate goal. He collected the ball in his half and waltzed past five players before unleashing a thunderous strike from 20 metres that almost ripped open the back of the net. He followed it up with another brilliant solo goal again walking past couple of players before poking home.

‘Whisper’ got his hat-trick by outpacing the backline and slotted home before latching onto a Teyshawn Mattis’ cross and firing home with his weaker right foot.

Richards’ goalscoring exploits took his tally to 30 goals for the season

The dethroned champions Clarendon College after trailing 4-0 rallied and brought some respectability to the scoreline with two brilliant goals, one from Kaheem Dixon courtesy of a scissor-kick goal in the 64th minute.

Substitute Daniel Clarke secured the second goal for Clarendon College by powering home a torrid left-footer in minute 77th minute.

The final will be played on Saturday, December 10 at Sabina Park. The winning team will walk away with a $1m prize.

JC won the inaugural competition in 2014 and will be seeking their second title.

KC, the only team to win the all-island Champions Cup more than once having done so in 2017 and 2020 will be hunting their third.

NewsAmericasNow.com