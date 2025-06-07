World News
Israel kills 5 seeking aid near Rafah in latest distribution point violence
07 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Israeli forces have killed at least five Palestinians this morning who were waiting near an aid point in al-Akhawah, near Rafah in south Gaza.
- The latest killing of aid seekers comes despite the inconsistent opening of US- and Israel-backed aid points, which the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said yesterday would shut down again.
Related News
22 May 2025
Israeli strikes kill 47 in Gaza as aid groups collect limited supplies
23 May 2025
‘Tortured’ Ugandan activist dumped at border following arrest in Tanzania
05 June 2025
Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,198
17 May 2025