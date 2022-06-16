Israel Khan calls on his friend Armour to resign as AG

News

Israel Khan –

SENIOR COUNSEL Israel Khan is advising Attorney General (AG) Reginald Armour to resign given his “impeccable character” amidst the growing controversy over his conduct in a civil case before a Miami court.

In a telephone interview with Newsday, Khan said he believed that his fellow senior counsel would resign within three weeks.

“Trinidad and Tobago doesn’t have jurisdiction over Reggie committing perjury in the US.

“I believe he is a person of impeccable character and integrity. I have known him for 22 years and there is not a single instance of him being dishonest.”

“I believe he will resign. I think it will be about three weeks before he resigns.”

Armour is being accused of perjuring himself before a Miami court when he signed an affidavit that he played a minimal part in the criminal case against former government minister Brian Kuei Tung and others in the construction of the Piarco International Airport.

Armour and US law firm Sequor Law were disqualified from the US based lawsuit against Kuei Tung and other by US judge Reemberto Diaz because of Armour’s previous representation of Kuei Tung in parallel criminal proceedings in TT.

Armour, 65, in a media statement on June 4, said the decision by the US judge was “patently wrong.” Armour appointed his predecessor Faris Al-Rawi to represent TT in the US matter. Al-Rawi has since appealed Diaz’s decision.

On Tuesday, the Law Association said it would investigate whether Armour breached the Legal Profession Act with his conduct.

The Opposition is leading the charge for Armour to be removed as AG and or be disciplined locally and internationally for his conduct. Barataria MP Saddam Hosein filed a motion of no confidence in the AG on Monday.

Khan described Armour as his friend, who would have had to give up a lot to accept the position as AG. He added that the entire issue has now become a “political fight” one which he said Armour might not have accounted for in taking up the position.