Is this Nigerian teen the next women’s golf prodigy?

The content originally appeared on: CNN

CNN

—

A single moment can change the trajectory of our lives. For Nigerian Iyeneobong “Iyene” Essien, that moment came when she was just five years old. She remembers the day her dad took her to a golf course in Abuja, where she saw a boy teeing off. Intrigued by the sight, she asked her dad if she could pursue the sport.

“(My father) was pretty surprised by my question,” she said. “He asked me if I really wanted to play this sport and I said, ‘yes,’ and he got me a coach and I started playing golf.”

The rest was history.

Essien entered her first competition the same year and proved to be a natural, placing first in her age group. “I found that really cool,” she said.

By age 11, the golfer was representing Nigeria at international competitions across the US, UK, and Africa including Morocco, Botswana, and South Africa. Now 16, she is the No.1 ranked junior girls’ golfer in Nigeria and has won more than a dozen trophies after placing in various competitions.

“I’m really proud of representing my country because I’m making a name for myself and for my country,” she said.

In late July, Essien clinched second place in the Under 19 Girls division at the Champion of Champions World Championship in Northern Ireland. “It was a really good experience for me,” she said. Finishing five strokes behind first, Essein says she is proud of how she played.

“Everything happens for a reason – even though you come second or third, it means that you’re getting closer and closer to first,” she said, noting the experience of playing on a world-renowned course was a win in itself. “The fact that I could play on the same course as Rory Mcllroy played on and be in the same vicinity of all that history was really very important to me.”

Related: Nigeria’s golden girl Tobi Amusan causes stir after world record win at World Athletics Championships

As she continues to make a name for herself and her country, Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari is taking notice. Following the tournament, the president’s adviser released a statement saying Buhari, “joins all Nigerians in celebrating this great teenager who is doing so much for the country.”

“It was really unexpected, and I appreciate it,” Essien told CNN in response.

Time and time again, Essien has proven she isn’t afraid of a challenge. While she often finds herself competing against older players, she says it actually “gives me even more motivation just to do better.”

She says her positivity and drive is inspired by one of her greatest role models, Tiger Woods.

“He has shown a lot of resilience in the game,” she said, noting his efforts to push through a series of injuries and career setbacks. “He just keeps playing golf and he really loves the sport, even though he’s not winning.”

Photos: Golf’s greatest-ever prodigies J.D. Cuban/Getty Images North America/Getty Images As we take a look at some of the most talented prodigies in the history of golf, where better to start than Tiger Woods: Six junior world championships to his name, the only player to win three US junior championships in a row, and a three-peat winner of the US amateur from 1994 to 1996. Woods turned pro in August 1996. Within a year, he’d scooped three PGA Tour events, become the youngest winner of The Masters at 21, and become the fastest player to reach No. 1 after turning professional, just 290 days into his pro career. Pictured, Woods at the 1996 US Amateur Championships. Photos: Golf’s greatest-ever prodigies Scott Halleran / Getty Images Following a series of wins in Canadian amateur events, Brooke Henderson became the youngest-ever winner of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (at the Sahalee Country Club, pictured) when she won her first major aged 18 in 2016. Henderson has since racked up eight wins on the LPGA Tour, her most recent coming at the LA Open in April 2021. Photos: Golf’s greatest-ever prodigies Richard Heathcote / Getty Images After becoming the youngest player to win the British Amateur Championship in 2009 (at Formby Golf Club, pictured) and make the cut at The Masters as a 16-year-old the following year, Italy’s Matteo Manassero burst onto the pro scene, becoming the first teenager to win three times on the European Tour. Victories at the Castello Masters, Malaysian Open, and the BMW PGA Championship suggested the arrival of a new superstar, but Manassero has since endured a difficult spell. He hasn’t won on the European Tour since 2013, though 7th and 8th Tour finishes already in 2022 have made for a solid start to the year for the Italian. Photos: Golf’s greatest-ever prodigies Donald Miralle / Getty Images The youngest-ever known winner of a professional golf tour event, 14-year-old Atthaya Thitikul made headlines around the world when she triumphed at the Ladies European Thailand Championship in 2017. A string of amateur titles followed before Thitikul turned pro in 2020, and the Thai prodigy’s meteoric rise continued with three more Ladies European Tour wins by September 2021. She won her first LPGA Tour event in March 2022 at the JTBC Classic in Southern California (pictured), and in May, rose to No. 4 in the world rankings. Photos: Golf’s greatest-ever prodigies Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images Continuing Thailand’s recent trend of golf prodigies, Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat narrowly missed out on besting compatriot Thitikul’s record when he became the youngest male player to win on a major Tour aged 15 years and 37 days. Victory at the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup in April 2022 (pictured) set a new peak in the schoolboy’s amateur career, having already become the youngest player to make the cut in the history of the All Thailand Golf Tour in 2020, aged 13 years and four months. Photos: Golf’s greatest-ever prodigies Harry How / Getty Images Having already won on the ALPG Tour earlier that year, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko became the youngest golfer to win on the LPGA Tour when — at 15 years old — she triumphed at the CN Canadian Women’s Open in August 2012 (pictured). After turning pro in October 2013, Ko has gone from strength to strength with an already-glittering trophy cabinet. At 17 years old, she was the youngest golfer to reach the No. 1 ranking in 2015, and today boasts 17 victories on the LPGA Tour. Photos: Golf’s greatest-ever prodigies Topical Press Agency / Hulton Archive / Getty Images Arguably the greatest golfer never to go pro, Bobby Jones is one of the sport’s most influential figures. A prodigious young talent with a string of wins by the age of 14, it took longer than expected for Jones to win his first major, triumphing at the US Open in 1923, aged 21. He soon added three more and three British Open titles before retiring at just 28. He proceeded to found and help design the course at Augusta National Golf Club, where The Masters — then known as the Augusta National Invitational — was first hosted in 1934. Photos: Golf’s greatest-ever prodigies Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images One of the most famed golf prodigies in recent history, a 10-year-old Michelle Wie became the youngest player to qualify for a USGA amateur Championship in 2000. Aged 14 in 2004, she bested many of the world’s top men’s players’ and major winners at the Sony Open (pictured) despite narrowly missing the cut. With a professional career marred by injury, victory at the US Women’s Open in 2014 has proven to be the career peak for Wie, who told CNN she had been considering retirement before the birth of her daughter in 2020.

Essien is not the first Nigerian golfer to have to look elsewhere for role models. Georgia Ohoh, the first Nigerian to play in the Ladies European Tour, previously told CNN she had to turn to tennis to find inspirational athletes.

That’s in part because golf is far from the most popular sport in Nigeria. According to the Nigerian Golf Federation, there are only 58 courses in the country. In 2012, it was estimated there were only about 200,000 golfers out of a population of than 200 million people (by comparison, more than 25 million Americans played golf that same year).

Related: Former Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora is creating a new path for African talent to make it to the NFL

Essien says the absence of a more established golfing program has been challenging, particularly when it comes to financing.

She says her family has been “instrumental” in funding her career, but it’s been a “struggle” and believes, “if I had a huge pot to work with, I would have done more competitions over the years than I did and won more trophies.”

Wanting to pursue more opportunities, Essien, who was born in the state of New York but raised in Nigeria, moved back to the US in 2021 to enroll in the Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut.

“The competition is high (in the US),” Essien said. On an average day, the teenager says she typically practices for three hours after class, and it can be difficult to navigate the delicate dance between pursuing a professional career and being an “average” teen.

“Sometimes I actually really want to go hang out my friends and just relax and be a teenager basically. But there are also priorities. I have to remember that if I want to be in a higher place in golf or in school then I have to put in the time in the work,” she said.

In addition to becoming a golf pro, Essien wants to pursue a degree in engineering with a specialization in artificial intelligence.

“I hope to get a golf scholarship to a (top) university… and if it becomes possible, I hope to play in the LPGA,” she said.

Related: What it’s like to circumnavigate Lesotho on foot – in 16 days

With a budding career ahead, she also hopes to pave the way for other Nigerians for follow in her footsteps.

“I hope my achievements and where I am right now in golf can actually motivate Nigerians who want to play golf,” she said, leaving aspiring golfers with this piece of advice: “work hard and keep a good mentality because everything happens for a reason and in due time, everything will go your way.”