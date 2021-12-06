Ireland to play three ODIs, one T20I in Jamaica next month

Sports

In this January 12, 2021 file photo, Evin Lewis hits a four during his match-winning 102 during the Colonial Medical Insurance one day series against Ireland at the Grenada National Stadium, Grenada. Photo courtesy CWI Media

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) announced the match schedule for the Ireland men’s tour of the West Indies.

On Monday, a CWI media release said, “Ireland will play three CG Insurance One-Day Internationals (ODI), to be followed by a one-off T20 International (T20I) at Sabina Park, Jamaica from Saturday January 8 to Sunday January 16.”

This will be Ireland’s second full white-ball tour to the West Indies. Ireland previously toured in 2020 which included a thrilling one wicket, last over win for the West Indies in the second match of the 2020 CG Insurance ODI series.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Ireland back to the West Indies in January. They last visited the Caribbean in 2020 and we had some exciting encounters, so we can anticipate a competitive series to start the new year,” said Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI.

“This will be the start of a very busy year for us at CWI, as we host several international teams as well as the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup. We want to thank the Government of Jamaica and our colleagues at the Jamaica Cricket Association, who have been working closely with us to make sure that the tour can take place safely and smoothly. We’d also like to thank title sponsors CG Insurance for their ongoing support and investment in cricket, especially during the covid19 pandemic, as it has been vital funding to help us to sustain the sport across our Caribbean countries and communities.”

Naz Farrow, CEO of CG Insurance said, “When we first began our partnership a few years ago, we would have never imagined that the teams, and the world, were about to face one of the biggest challenges of this generation. Throughout the pandemic, we have been thrilled to see the players and teams work through the various obstacles to constantly deliver world-class cricket. Even now, as Ireland joins to play the ODIs in January, we are proud to continue to support CWI, and this series, and look forward to these exciting matches in 2022.”

The CG Insurance ODI series between West Indies and Ireland will be West Indies fifth ODI series out of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

All matches will be available in Ireland and the United Kingdom on BT Sport on its sport channels and across its digital platforms.

MATCH SCHEDULE:

January 8: 1st ODI – 9.30 am (10.30 am Eastern Caribbean/2.30 pm Ireland)

January 11: 2nd ODI – 9.30am

January 14: 3rd ODI – 9:30 am

January 16: T20I – 4pm (5 pm Eastern Caribbean/9 pm Ireland)