Investigators Probe Two Homicides In Martinique – St. Lucia Times

Law enforcement officers in neighbouring Martinique are investigating two homicides that occurred on Thursday morning.
Local media said the deaths occurred in Rivière-Pilote between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.
The victims had sustained stab wounds.
Initial reports have indicated that the deaths may have been linked to a family dispute.
And according to the publication France-Antilles Martinique, the two deceased men are said to be brothers.
The deaths represent the first two homicides for the year on the French Caribbean island.
