Investigations ongoing into Chaguanas shooting

POLICE investigations into to an incident where a female home-owner shot and killed an intruder at her Chaguanas home on July 29, are ongoing.

An intruder was shot in the head and killed after he climbed over the fence of a house in Endeavour, entered the home-owner’s SUV and then began to violently shake the front door of the house.

The female occupant grabbed a licensed firearm belonging to another person who also lives in the house, pointed it at the man through a window and fired a shot.

Sources told Newsday on Thursday that enquiries are still ongoing and no one is in custody at this time.

The incident was referred to by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar when she spoke at a UNC meeting in Chaguanas on Monday.

She advised citizens then, “When the criminals invade your home, draw your licensed firearm and light them up! Empty the whole clip and reload too. Fight fire with fire!”

Persad-Bissessar promised that a future UNC government would make it easier for people to legally access firearms and pass stand-your-ground laws to help people protect themselves against criminals.