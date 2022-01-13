Investigations into Ocean Pelican continue

News

FILE PHOTO: The Ocean Pelican boat anchored off the Chaguaramas coast ,next to The Anchorage. –

INVESTIGATIONS into the Boxing Day event on the MV Ocean Pelican continue.

Police continue to seek the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions, although Newsday was told on Thursday no advice had yet been given, as the investigations were not yet at that stage.

Meanwhile, Newsday also understands that the Commissioner of Police was served with a judicial-review application which seeks to challenge the warrants the police used to search the home of businessman Adrian Scoon.

Scoon’s home in Maraval and his business place at Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain, were searched on January 5. The searches came after the special restaurant licences issued to him for the Ocean Pelican were reportedly revoked by the comptroller of the Customs and Excise Division when Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed he had not given permission for them to be granted.

Scoon, the son of Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, has insisted he received permission to operate the vessel as a floating restaurant and complied with safe-zone protocols. The event held on December 26 was advertised as a Seaside Party brunch.

Police were in search of evidence that Scoon or his company breached public health regulations by operating a party boat contrary to regulation 4 of the public health regulations; held a public party contrary to the regulations; and had a gathering in a public place contrary to regulation 3. He is also being investigated for allegedly uttering forged documents, namely the licences.

Four electronic devices were taken and police have since asked Scoon for the passwords for two iPhones and two Macbook laptops. A flash drive was also taken.

As part of his judicial review application, Scoon has asked for the police to give an undertaking that they do not try to gain access to the devices for any information stored on them. He intends to seek an injunction if the undertaking is not given.

The matter will next come up for hearing on February 1.