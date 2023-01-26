International Soca Monarch cancelled

Black Immigrant Daily News

File photo of Patrice Roberts performing at the International Soca Monarch competition in 2020. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THERE will be no International Soca Monarch this year.

Geoffrey Wharton-Lake, one of the event’s directors, confirmed this on Thursday evening.

He did not go into further detail as to why, however, he said the organisers will meet with stakeholders after the Carnival period to discuss a way forward.

This comes after Wharton-Lake previously said the event would have been held and would have been held on the usual Carnival Friday.

Questions were raised about the event taking place after soca star Machel Montano announced plans to host Machel 40-One Show, on that day.

Several events are usually held on Carnival Friday, but for two decades, International Soca Monarch was the marquee event on Carnival Friday.

