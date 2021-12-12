InterClub of Trinidad and Tobago says: Stand up for women

News

A young woman protests the violence against women and girls at the Queen’s Park Savannah. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB

Every year, the UN marks the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence from November 25- December 10.

The UNiTE Orange the World Campaign 2021 is a response to addressing the increasing prevalence of gender-based violence – human trafficking, sexual exploitation, domestic violence, and online/digital violence.

Over the years, the InterClub of TT has committed to working in partnership with the Counter-Trafficking Unit of the Ministry of National Security. Together we sensitise and serve as a catalyst for empowering the public to recognise, speak out, protect, and take action against human trafficking.

The InterClub of TT is a dynamic umbrella organisation with a membership of 19 women’s service groups with a common aim to improve the lives of the vulnerable and underserved in our country.

Some of our work against gender-based violence and human trafficking has included A Conversation about Human Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation (2019). Our panel included Alana Wheeler from the Counter-Trafficking Unit, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, Jewel Ali (IOM), and Adrian Alexander (CURB).

Also occurring in 2019 was our digital billboard campaign in two locations, near the bypass in San Fernando, and in Port of Spain. We also spearheaded the Orange Bench Project (November 2020) in which member clubs painted park benches with messages and hotline phone numbers for domestic violence and human trafficking as part of the UNiTE Orange the World Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence. This is an ongoing project, with member clubs continuing the initiative.

The InterClub of TT had the pleasure of working with Alana Wheeler, director of the Counter-Trafficking Unit (CTU, Ministry of National Security), on the draft national policy on human trafficking in persons. We have been an active participant in the prevention team, whose work culminated this year in a Human Trafficking Awareness Week with the theme “From Awareness to Action,”. Our static billboard raising awareness of and advocating against human trafficking was launched on March 8 (International Women’s Day), near the new Curepe Interchange.

This year we have produced four videos about gender-based violence. We have partnered with Garth St Clair (Eye on Dependency), who speaks about human trafficking; Onika Mars (Woman of Substance, Tobago), addressing domestic violence; Muhammed Muwakil (Freetown Collective) appealing to men and boys to change their attitudes and to respect women and girls; and Derron Sandy’s spoken-word monologue Healing. Videos can be viewed on our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/interclubtt/

We will continue to partner with the Counter-Trafficking Unit of the Ministry of National Security and its stakeholders ensuring that women and girls feel safe in ALL spaces, including cyberspace.

Contact the Counter Trafficking Unit hotline 800-4CTU (4288). Report suspected cases at 800-4CTU (4288) or to your nearest police station.

Submitted by the Counter Trafficking Unit, Ministry of National Security.