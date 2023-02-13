interCaribbean fleet gets bigger in two ways – Number and Capacity Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

More room, more space, more planes – interCaribbean has reentered the travel chat with two more craft included in their fleet and one is a bigger, roomier aircraft too.

The new ATR42-500 series turboprop 48-seat aircraft has a capacity of 50. This first aircraft of this size and series in the fleet has been baptized “Capt Hugo M”. The craft was named for interCaribbean’s long-serving member of the Flight Operations Team – Captain Hugo Mendez.

Additionally, interCaribbean Airways is introducing another Embraer 145 Jet.

With the addition of the two aircraft to its fleet, interCaribbean has announced it will be expanding its flight schedule to service Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines as a result. This means interCaribbean’s fleet is increasing to five aircraft servicing the Barbados and Windward Islands’ routes.

In a press release, the company shares that the expanded fleet allows interCaribbean to offer travelers enhanced schedule options and improved intra-regional travel with greater connectivity among the Islands.

Flights to and from Barbados will double, with more flights going nonstop to St Vincent and Grenada offering greater availability to these destinations. interCaribbean is also launching new nonstop flights between St Vincent and St Lucia to give fast connections between these two destinations.

The extended schedule now links the Eastern and Western Caribbean with a twice-weekly service from Georgetown and Barbados via Antigua to Providenciales, (Turks and Caicos), connecting onward to Nassau, Bahamas, Havana, Cuba and Kingston, Jamaica.

According to Founder and Chairman of interCaribbean Airways, Lyndon Gardiner:

“We are committed to expanding our services in the Eastern Islands of the Caribbean, where travelers have been affected by the air travel void left during the pandemic. It is a privilege to serve these Islands and we will continue to work to demonstrate ourselves equal to that privilege and trust with dedication to safety, and creating an overall satisfying experience for all our passengers, we look forward to announcing more exciting news and destinations during this year.”

This year, 2023, will also see interCaribbean Airways steadily decommissioning older aircraft while adding several newer ones, continuously enhancing its customer service and schedule options, while providing greater passenger comfort and convenience, as has been the ask of Caribbean travellers in recent years.

NewsAmericasNow.com