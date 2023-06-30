Intense course for tomorrow’s golfers –Students graduate from CDA Junior Golf clinic

Sports

FUTURE GOLFERS: Students of Mucurapo West Secondary display their certificates as they pose for a photo with golf trainers Stephen Bishop, left, and Carlos Beckles, right, at the closing ceremony of the CDA Junior Golf programme on Friday at the Chaguaramas golf course in Tucker Valley. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE –

ALMOST 200 children graduated from the fourth cycle of the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) Junior Golf programme at the Chaguaramas Golf Course on Friday.

A total of 176 Primary and Secondary school children participated in the eight-week programme under the watchful eyes of coaches Stephen Bishop, Kenrick Apparico and Carlos Beckles.

Schools from Port of Spain and West Trinidad learned the fundamentals of golf including students from Diego Martin North Secondary, Diego Martin Central Secondary, East Mucurapo Secondary, Mucurapo West Secondary, Diego Martin Girls RC, Mucurapo Girls RC, Sacred Heart Girls, Carenage Boys, Carenage Girls and Pt Cumana RC.

At the closing ceremony the students got certificates and medals for their effort during the programme.

Diego Martin North Secondary students Nyla Duncan and Jonathan Sayers provided entertainment by playing the steelpan.

Delivering the feature address was permanent secretary of the Ministry of Planning and Development Marie Hinds.

Hinds told the students that golf can open doors for them. “Of course not everyone can be a star athlete, but there are opportunities to earn a living as a coach, a team manager, an agent, a club or team owner, team merchandising specialist, sports announcers, commentators, trainers, dietitians and the list goes on. You are on the right track with CDA’s golf programme, keep at it (and) don’t stop.”

She told the participants to remind their friends and family to stay active.

“I urge those of you who are here today to keep all of this I have said in mind. Encourage your friends, family members, parents to get out there and move if they are not already doing so. A healthy TT generates a wealthy TT.”

Hinds congratulated the students for completing the programme.

“I applaud all of you again and I ask you take this opportunity, that you have been given, seriously and always strive to put your best foot forward in whatever you do. Sports can open the world up to you and combined with a good education the possibilities are limitless.”

Angelina Rosales of Diego Martin Central Secondary spoke about what she learned during the clinic.