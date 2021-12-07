Intence’s “Yahoo Boyz” Most Streamed Dancehall Song In Jamaica On Spotify In 2021

Intence dominates dancehall airwaves in Jamaica via Spotify in 2021.

The controversial single “Yahoo Boyz,” which incorporates modern-day scenes of indulging in the practice of “guard up,” was widely criticized for its lyrical content, which sang about lottery scamming. Nevertheless, the song has set a record as the most-streamed Jamaican song and most-streamed dancehall song on Spotify.

The song caused the career of Intence to take off, and Meteoric producer Taugea ‘Countree Hype’ Dayes is planning to remix the song.

According to the producer, the song defied the expectations of critics, and he wants to see it go international.

“It a go live on cause it’s still young, but mi expect it fi get bigger and bigger and hopefully remix it so promotion is key,” Dayes was quoted as saying to THE STAR newspaper. “We couldn’t do it (the remix) locally still; the song already pass local level so it woulda be something weh can mek it even bigger because it always has room for improvement.”

The song “Yahoo Boyz”, released in July, was the only Jamaican song named at No. 6 in Spotify’s top 10 most-played songs in Jamaica for 2021. The other songs are non-Jamaican songs, with Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” which features SZA being the most played.

Intence

The song came in before some of the biggest songs of the year, including the Grammy-awarding winning “Peaches” by Justin Bieber (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon), Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating” featuring DaBaby, and Doja Cat‘s “Streets.”

Meanwhile, Dayes says the song continues to be one of the most played songs in the Caribbean.

“It went number one in a number of charts in the Caribbean, too: Antigua, Barbados, Trinidad, Cayman Islands, most of the Caribbean Islands. Plus, it deh pon the Top 200 chart for reggae going five months now and it was number one for one month on the Top 25 chart in Jamaica.”

Dayes, who previously produced Alkaline’s “Cree,” which ranked number 32 on the Spotify playlist, says the work continues.

“Up to today it’s a bigger song for Yahoo Boyz, but we’ve been consistent for over four years now… Me and Intence have a good work chemistry and we a work from last year. We do over six songs this year cause we even go Safe Sex at the start of 2021 and the Ministry of Labour, I think, link we for a seminar too but we could not do it so it’s all about the consistency. We grateful for Yahoo Boyz but it’s just another level again, so the work continues,” he said to The Star.

The producer says he’s hoping to produce a mixtape to be released in 2022.