Integrity Commission looks at powers to hire staff

Chairman of the Integrity Commission Prof Rajendra Ramlogan (left), with Compliance Administrator Vanna Gobin (center) and Jessi Geoffroy, the Commission’s Investigations Administrator. – File photo by Joey Bartlett

THE Integrity Commission says different arrangements will be made to determine what power it has to hire staff.

In a statement on January 22, the commission agreed there should be clarity regarding its powers under the Integrity in Public Life Act (IPLA) as well as the State’s obligation to provide it with staff.

The statement said the commission was of the view it was not only in its interest but the public’s as well. This position comes days after the commission withdrew its statutory interpretation claim on the issue in the High Court.

Its statement said, “It is also quite apparent to the commission that the High Court is best placed to provide the clarity that is needed.

“The commission has however decided to make different arrangements to agitate the relevant issues before the High Court.”

It also severed ties with its pro-bono legal team of Larry Lalla, SC, Kiel Taklalsingh, Kavita Anita Moonasar, and Renata Ramlochan, thanking them for their service.

On January 18, the commission withdrew its statutory interpretation claim.

The commission’s claim was filed on December 28, 2023. In its claim, it said there was an obvious need and public interest in resolving the question of its powers under the Integrity in Public Life Act, since there were conflicting views between the Solicitor General and the Chief Personnel Officer which affect the functions and powers of the Integrity Commission.

The interpretation claim had also said the issues raised would go towards the ability of the commission to effectively investigate and unearth corruption in public office, and a determination by the court would guide the development of any future legislation which may be required to regulate and improve the commission’s function.

In a release on January 2, the commission referred to the claim, emphasising that its mandate was to investigate alleged breaches of its provisions as well as possible offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and ensure people in public life and people exercising public functions comply with the requirements of the IPLA.

The release said while the State was under a statutory obligation to provide the commission with adequate human resources to discharge its mandate, the act gave it the power to determine its organisational chart and the terms and conditions of contract employees.

It also expressed “grave concern” about its budgetary allocations, and said in its release it had sought the opinion of the Solicitor General to better understand its mandate and the State’s obligation to provide adequate financial support.

“Despite consistent pleas during the entirety of its tenure, budgetary allocations to the 17th commission have been the leanest in 15 years; too lean, if the trend continues, for the commission to effectively function.”

The commission’s statement drew the ire of the Prime Minister, who, in a statement on January 3, said, “I have seen the recent release from the chairman of the Integrity Commission.

“The tenor of which suggests that the Integrity Commission is underfunded.

“This is an interesting perspective, having regard to the number of investigations which I am personally aware have been launched by the very said Integrity Commission, including more than one in relation to myself, and in particular, a very recent investigation which was launched on November 23rd, 2023 and concluded on December 29th, 2023 with respect to a matter which had previously been investigated and reinvestigated with no finding of a breach of the Act.

“I permit myself to posit that maybe the issue is far too many ill-advised and politically motivated investigations have been embarked upon by the Integrity Commission, and more circumspect investigations need to be conducted in accordance with the letter and spirit of the act.”