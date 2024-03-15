Integrity Commission: Letter to Infrastructure Secretary is fraudulent

THE INTEGRITY Commission of Trinidad and Tobago is demanding that any unauthorised use of its letterhead and the issuance of fabricated documents purporting to be disseminated by the commission “cease with immediate effect.” This after the release of a letter on social media last week, purporting to be from the commission, stating that THA secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James was under investigation.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine addressed the issue during an interview on the Tobago Up- dates morning show on March 13, saying he had received a “seemingly false” letter from the Integrity Commission.

He pointed to several anomalies in the letter but asked that the commission verify its authenticity. In a statement on March 14, the commission said, “The Integrity Commission is aware that a letter bearing the letterhead of the commission and purporting to have been issued by the commission captioned, Investigation into alleged improper conduct of Mr Trevor James in his capacity as secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development of the Tobago House of Assembly, is being circulated in the public domain.

“The commission advises that this letter is fraudulent and accordingly advises the public to disregard this letter and its contents.”