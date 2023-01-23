Inside Sophie Kasaei’s boozy trip to Antigua with Towie star boyfriend Jordan for big family wedding

Black Immigrant Daily News

FORMER Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei enjoyed a boozy break abroad with Towie star boyfriend Jordan Brook.

Sophie, who is best known for her stint on the Newcastle based reality TV show, first went public with her romance with Jordan in November.

The couple cosied up in the gym for a cute selfieCredit: Instagram

Sophie Kasaei showed off her toned figure whilst enjoying the beachCredit: instagram

The couple enjoyed views of blue ocean and golden sandsCredit: Instagram

The 33-year-old TV personality and her Towie star lover have now gone on a getaway to the stunning Caribbean island of Antigua to celebrate a family member’s wedding.

Posting to her stories, Sophie showed off her sun-kissed skin in a black two-piece whilst tagging Antigua and Barbuda as the location, alongside the words: “With love.”

Sophie could be seen posing with a peace sign and pouting at the camera against an idyllic ocean backdrop.

The couple also snapped a selfie in the gym, where Jordan posed shirtless with his arm around Sophie, whilst she sported black and white gym wear.

