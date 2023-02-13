Inshan Ishmael sues for libel: I’m waiting, says Cro Cro

News

Inshan Ishmael

BUSINESSMAN Inshan Ishmael has made good on his promise to go after veteran calypsonian Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins for defamation.

On Monday, Ishmael’s attorney, Richard Jaggasar, sent Rawlins a pre-action protocol letter complaining of Rawlins’s performance of his 2023 calypso, Another Sat is Outside Again, on February 5.

Jaggasar insisted the statements made by the calypsonian were not true, and Rawlins, “simply because he is a performer is not permitted to use that as a licence to defame another citizen.”

The letter quoted the entire song and also included the YouTube link where it can be viewed.

Jaggasar said it was clear the song referred to his client because of the use of the words, “Ishmael, “Bamboo” and “car parts.” “In any event, the reasonable man would assume (the) ‘Ishmael’ referred to in the song refers to the intended claimant who is a popular person named Ishmael who lives and works in the areas known as Bamboo that is engaged in car part sales.”

Jaggasar said on the same date, a YouTube channel, Wzye TV, posted the video and titled it, “TT Cro Cro 2023 Calypso addressing Inshan Ishmael TT.”

“You have not corrected them, nor have you said it is not the intended claimant to which the song refers.

“Therefore, the owners, operators and publishers of Wzye TV deemed the intended claimant to be the person your song refers to and therefore the ordinary listeners have as well.”

Jaggassar said that given the widespread distribution of the performance, the country, and daily newspapers, all concluded the song referred to Ishmael, so much so, that Ishmael was contacted for comment.

“Firstly, this confirms that the general public’s opinion is that the song refers to the intended claimant on its own, without the need for any further elaboration.”

Jaggasar then referred to Rawlins’s comment to the newspaper, saying his comment to the media “confirmed” it was his client he referred to in his song.

He said the song has been widely distributed both locally and internationally on social media sites.

“As a result of the defamatory comments the intended claimant’s upstanding reputation in the community has been lowered…

“ There is no justification for the words used.”

“The intended defendant was filled with malice and spite when the statements were made and same shall contend at trial.”

The letter accused Rawlins of using his “power, performing name and long-standing involvement in the calypso and music industry” to “hurt, ridicule, embarrass and depict my client as a racist and a thief and a criminal.

“These actions by the defendant have caused my client to suffer a loss of reputation.”

Jaggasar said he was instructed to file a claim of defamation to seek an immediate written apology, an injunction preventing Rawlins from performing the song or any song to defame Ishmael or redistributing it, and monetary compensation.

Rawlins was given 28 days to respond.

In a brief interview, in response to the pre-action letter, Rawlins said,” Tell him I have plenty court clothes and I am waiting.”