Injury forces Keshorn Walcott out of World Champs

In this July 21, 2022 file photo, Keshorn Walcott, of Trinidad and Tobago, competes in qualifications for the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo) –

Trinidad and Tobago’s two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott was forced to pull out of the men’s javelin event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Friday, after suffering an injury during his warm-up.

Walcott, 30, was set to compete in the first of two qualifying groups. Team manager Dexter Voisin said Walcott was taken to hospital for MRI checks after the injury, which was believed to be an Achilles tendon problem.

The London 2012 Olympic gold medallist had set his sights on winning his first-ever World Championships medal and came into the games on the back of a season’s-best throw of 85.85 metres in Kuortane, Finland in June.

India’s Neeraj Chopra, the men’s javelin champ from the Tokyo Olympic Games, had the best throw in the qualifying round on Friday with a distance of 88.77 metres.