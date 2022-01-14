Info verification ongoing for covid19 vaccine e-certificate

News

File photo/ Roger Jacob

The Health Ministry is reminding members of the public that they may be contacted as part of the ongoing data verification process for a covid19 vaccination e-certificate platform.

It said,where necessary, people may also be asked to submit information to [email protected]

In a release, the ministry said it continues to collaborate with partner ministries and other public-sector entities in developing the platform.

It said the ministry has not endorsed any other digital system such as vaccination e-cards or vaccination wristbands for use in Trinidad and Tobago for entering covid19 safe zones or as proof of vaccination.

It said currently only national immunisation records (vaccination cards) and bona-fide proof of vaccination from other countries are accepted.

The ministry encouraged the public to be careful when sharing sensitive information, especially personal medical information, with third-party entities.

A similar release was sent out on October 15, 2021.

On December 18, Minister Stuart Young gave details of the workings of the vaccination e-certification, which he said would likely use the TTBizLink website.