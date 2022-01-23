Inflation is soaring. Should the Fed unleash ‘shock and awe’?

The content originally appeared on: CNN

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here

New York (CNN Business)The Bank of England has already started to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The Federal Reserve is likely to follow soon. But how aggressive will America’s central bank be?

Investors will be looking for clues when chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference after the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday. Investors are not expecting the Fed to make a move this week. That’s more likely to happen in March.

Higher interest rates make it more expensive for most people and companies to borrow money. That, in turn, leads to a slowdown in consumer and business spending, which usually puts a lid on rising prices.

Most on Wall Street think the Fed will want to take a slow and steady approach to combating higher consumer prices. Raising rates too sharply could hurt the economy and lead to further turmoil in a suddenly skittish stock market.

Read More