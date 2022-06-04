Industrial Court president to launch second labour law book Saturday

News

Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix shows off her latest book at the court on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain on Thursday. – Ayanna Kinsale

Almost one year after Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix launched her first book on labour law, she is introducing a second exploring other areas of the subject matter.

Book one – Labour Law in the Commonwealth Caribbean – focuses on several subjects including management prerogative, fixed-term contracts, lay-off, retrenchment, dismissals, reinstatement and labour-supply contracts.

On Thursday, during a pre-launch, she told the media the new book – Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations: Progressive Maternity Protection in the Workplace – examines the practice of good industrial relations and progressive discipline in the workplace.

The Industrial Court, in a statement on Thursday, said the latest publication discusses verbal and written warnings, suspension from work, summary dismissal, the right to be heard, and unilateral alteration of terms and conditions of employment.

“The book also explores maternity protection at work and contains a glossary of various legislation on maternity protection from regions around the world namely Africa, the Americas, the Arab World, Asia and Europe.

“Quite apart from providing scholarly and practical guidance garnered from Mrs Thomas-Felix’s many years of experience in the field, the text offers readers access to current trends in industrial relations and includes a comprehensive collation of applicable statutes. The publication, therefore, serves as a point of reference and teaching aid.”

The book will be launched on Saturday at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

Thomas-Felix has served as Industrial Court president for more than ten years.

She currently serves as a judge of the International Monetary Fund Administrative Tribunal, and served as second vice-president and, later, president of the United Nations Appeals Tribunal.

“She is also a member of the Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations of the International Labour Organization.” the release said.

“The earlier part of her career saw her serving as the first president of the Family Court in St Vincent and the Grenadines, which was the first of its kind in any of the member states of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States.

“Following her return to Trinidad and Tobago, she became a member of the Family Court Committee which did the groundwork for the establishment of the Family Court. This gender sensitivity has been neatly woven into her passion for industrial relations best practices.”

Information on the book and how to purchase a copy is available online at www.trendsinlabourlaw.com.