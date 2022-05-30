Indian High Commissioner bids TT farewell in Arrival Day message

News

India’s High Commissioner to TT Arun Kumar Sahu –

IN his final Indian Arrival Day message to the country, India’s High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu reminded the descendants of the journey of the struggle they endured “in building this rainbow nation of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Sahu said he will be returning to the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, soon and expressed his gratitude to the country for the warm reception he and his family got, which, he said, “touched us.”

He said the pandemic stymied many plans he had for the country but through technology was able to complete some of them.

“I could feel the energy within you and would, therefore, urge all of you, especially the younger generation, to take special care and make special efforts to be the agent of change and transmit the richness of your heritage to the wider world.”

He reminded TT of the journey the first indentured labourers some 177 years ago becoming an “inalienable part of the history of both our countries.”

“India treasures these historical, cultural, social and democratic bonds with the people and government of Trinidad and Tobago. Our shared history, culture and democratic values provide an enduring foundation for stronger relations for the mutual benefit of our people.”

Indian music, dance, art, films, festivals, Diwali, yoga, Ramleela and cricket, he said, continue to play a seminal role in binding the two nations together. Sahu said his country, which celebrates its 75 independence this year, has been a leader in addressing the pandemic and has been an inalienable force connecting the globe through information technology and artificial intelligence.

“India believes in togetherness. Keeping that spirit of togetherness in mind, on this occasion of the Indian Arrival Day, I wish all of you a better, brighter, healthier and prosperous future.”