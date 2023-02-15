India leave Windies women winless in ICC World Cup

Sports

West Indies women’s rut continued on Wednesday with a six-wicket defeat to India in Group 2 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. It left West Indies winless after two matches and in serious danger of an early exit.

Batting first after winning the toss, West Indies lost captain Hayley Matthews for two, but fellow opener and veteran Stafanie Taylor gave the maroon a solid platform with 42 from 40 balls (six fours) alongside Shemaine Campbell (30 from 36 balls).

But when both departed, West Indies failed to lift the scoring rate and limped to 118 for six. Indian spinner Deepti Sharma (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers.

India were never really in trouble of losing the game, despite a flurry of wickets spearheaded by left-arm spinner Karishma Ramharack (2/14). After slipping from 32 without loss to 43 for three, Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar (33) and Richa Ghosh (44 not out) repaired the damage to help guide India to 119 for four with 11 balls to spare.

To compound the misery for West Indies, Taylor was stretchered off the field with an injury. Matthews also left the field late to get treatment for an injury.

West Indies next face Ireland on Friday and Pakistan on Sunday.