India is investigating a fake website that offered Muslim women for sale

New Delhi (CNN Business)The Indian government says it is investigating a website that purported to offer Muslim women for sale, the second time in less than a year that a fake online auction of this kind has sparked outrage in the country.

The website was created on GitHub, an American coding platform which developers use to build and host software. It was called “Bulli Bai,” a phrase that combines vulgar slang for the word “penis” in southern India with a word common in northern Indiameaning “maid,” according to Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Indianfact-checking website Alt News.

He told CNN Business that the site posted photos of 100 Muslim women, and that he had taken screenshots of all of them before they were deleted.

The page has since been removed, and there’s no indication that it had any practical use beyond using a fake auction to harass and troll Muslim women.

GitHub, which is owned by Microsoft ( MSFT ), said it had taken down an account.

