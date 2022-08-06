India clinch T20 series vs West Indies with 59-run win

Sports

India’s Rohit Sharma, left, is bowled by West Indies’ Aka Hosein during the fourth T20, on Saturday, in Lauderhill, Fla. (AP Photo) –

INDIA clinched the five-match T20 series with a 59-run win over West Indies in the fourth match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, United States, on Saturday.

Batting first, India posted a mammoth 191/5 in 20 overs with Rishabh Pant scoring 44 off 31 balls and captain Rohit Sharma belting 33 off 16.

Left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy was expensive ending with figures of 2/66 in four overs. Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was the best West Indies bowler with 2/29 in four overs.

In reply, West Indies were all out for 132 in 19.1 overs. Captain Nicholas Pooran scored 24 off eight deliveries and Rovman Powell contributed 24 off 16.

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was the chief destroyer for India grabbing 3/12 in 3.1 overs.

The fifth and final match will be played on Sunday from 10.30 am at the same venue.

SUMMARISED SCORES

INDIA 191/5 (20 overs) – Rishabh Pant 44, Rohit Sharma 33; Alzarri Joseph 2/29, Obed McCoy 2/66 vs WEST INDIES 132 (19.1 overs) – Nicholas Pooran 24, Rovman Powell 24; Arshdeep Singh 3/12. India won by 59 runs