Independent Senator welcomes Jamaican judge for Paria CoE

Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye. – Office of the Parliament

THE appointment of retired Jamaican appeal court judge Justice Cecil Dennis Morrison to chair the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the Paria tragedy was warmly welcomed by Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye.

Speaking to Newsday on Friday, she said he was an excellent choice to chair the committee, as she praised his independence and integrity.

Five divers were sucked into a 30-inch pipeline they were working on at Pointe-a-Pierre belonging to Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd on February 25. Only one survived. Subcontractor LMCS urged more rescue attempts but Paria said a multi-agency team of experts on the scene had warned against putting more lives at risk.

Energy Minister Stuart Young told last week Thursday’s post-Cabinet briefing that a ministerial committee would probe and report back within 45 days, But after opposition objection, the Prime Minister promised on Tuesday that a CoE would investigate instead.

Young said on Thursday the commission will report within six months. It will comprise Morrison, local subsea specialist Gregory Wilson, and one other member, with Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj as lead counsel.

Thompson-Ahye, a former principal of the Hugh Wooding Law School, knew Morrison as a former lecturer at Jamaica’s Norman Manley Law School, as well as president of Jamaica’s Court of Appeal and chairman of the Council of Legal Education (CLE.)

She had met him 40 years ago as a law student representative on Jamaica’s CLE, on which he also sat.

She told Newsday, “He is one of the finest legal minds in the Caribbean. He is very well respected. Everybody loves Dennis.”

Thompson-Ahye said Morrison was someone who stood up against injustice, even if perpetrated by someone of high position.

“If he becomes aware that someone is being treated unfairly, however high the person (offender), he will step in and do what is right. He is not afraid to say ‘This is not right.’ He goes for what is right.”

Thompson-Ahye said Morrison was a person who speaks truth to power.

“He is a fair person but fearless, in looking at an issue. His integrity is unquestioned.”

She said she was “very, very, very happy” he had been named to the CoE.

“I’m sure he will do very well and make whatever recommendations are needed. He is extremely bright. He was a Rhodes Scholar and came first in his year in law school. He is a good, good man.

“I heartily endorse his appointment.”

Thompson-Ahye said she had been in touch with Morrison on Friday morning to congratulate him on being chosen to chair the CoE.