Independent senator: Approve CCJ now

Dr Maria Dillon-Remy

THE time is now for the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to replace the Privy Council as Trinidad and Tobago’s final appellate court.

Independent Senator Dr Maria Dillon-Remy issued this call during a shortened debate on a private motion on the CCJ in the Senate on Tuesday.

Leaders of the government, opposition and independent senatorial benches agreed to end the sitting at 4.30 pm owing to the storm warning TT is under.

Dillon-Remy observed there seemed to be a trial in the public space between advocates for the CCJ and their opponents who favoured the Privy Council.

She told senators an objective study of the CCJ showed it was properly insulated from any kind of bias.

The court is financed through a fund created by Caricom, its judges serve up to age 70 and its president can only serve one term, which lasts seven years.

Dillon-Remy wondered if those who support the retention of the Privy Council have an inferiority complex which drives them to believe that anything foreign is good and anything local is bad.

“Is it that we don’t value the intellect of our people?”

Dillon-Remy recalled that in 2012, then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar supported the implementation of the CCJ in a limited capacity. She observed this never happened under the former UNC-led People’s Partnership government and the Opposition UNC is today condemning the implementation of the CCJ in any manifestation.”

“What has changed since 2012? Was it good for then and not now?”

Dillon-Remy reminded senators that TT cut its umbilical cord from the United Kingdom many years ago now.

“Our systems should reflect our identity.”

Government senator Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, before agreeing with arguments Dillon-Remy had raised, had some advice for citizens while TT is under tropical storm warning.

“Now is not the time for zessing. Now is not the time for storm parties.”

In agreeing with Dillon-Remy, Sagramsingh-Sooklal compared the supporters of the Privy Council to adults who refuse to leave their parents’ house for superficial reasons.

She described the CCJ as a superior place of abode to the Privy Council.

“We (TT) have found excellent accommodation (CCJ) and we are moving out (of the Privy Council).”

Sagramsingh-Sooklal praised the motion’s mover, Independent Senator Anthony Vieira, and the Prime Minister for advocating for the CCJ becoming TT’s final appellate court.

“This an academic debate.”