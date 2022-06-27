Independence celebrations still being discussed

News

File photo –

NO decision has been taken on this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

This was the information provided by senior government officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, on Monday.

One official said the matter was scheduled to be discussed at the weekly Cabinet meeting on June 23.

A second official confirmed that Cabinet did discuss the issue, but said no decision has been made.

“It’s before Cabinet for a wider conversation. An official statement will be coming in due course.”

No details were provided as to what this year’s celebrations could entail.

Different anniversaries are defined in relation to gems or minerals. A 60th anniversary is known as a diamond anniversary. Trinidad and Tobago became an independent nation on August 31, 1962.

The traditional Independence Day military parade which is normally held at the Queen’s Park Savannah on August 31 has not been held since 2019 owing to covid19 restrictions.

In a statement last August, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said, “After careful consideration, having regard to the current situation with respect to covid19, it was determined that the safest option would be to forego hosting any parade this year.”

There were also no fireworks last year to celebrate TT’s 59th anniversary of independence because of the covid19 restrictions.

In a statement in the House of Representatives on March 4, the Prime Minister announced the relaxation of many covid19 restrictions in place over the last two years. Dr Rowley said this was being done as TT prepared to transition from the pandemic to the endemic stage of the virus.