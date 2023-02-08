INDECOM logs 134 fatal shootings by the police in 2022 Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Of the 134 fatal shootings of civilians by members of the security forces in 2022, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were responsible for 120.

This marks the third straight year since 2019 that fatal shootings by the police have increased.

The information is contained in the fourth quarter report for 2022 of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), which was tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Overall, two more people were killed by the police in 2022 when compared to 2021, an increase of less than one per cent.

Of note is that off-duty officers were responsible for 16 of the 120 police killings last year.

“Thus 104 fatal shootings occurred whilst members of the JCF were engaged in operational policing duties in 2022,” the report highlighted.

Meanwhile, members of the Jamaica Defence Force were involved in seven fatal shootings last year, two fewer than in 2021.

According to the report, two unarmed individuals who attempted to escape from correctional facilities were shot and killed by members of the Department of Correctional Services. Another escapee was shot and wounded.

While 134 people were shot and killed last year, INDECOM pointed out that 95 persons were also shot and injured, a 40 per cent increase in the number of non-fatal shooting incidents when compared to 2021 figures.

INDECOM said this was the highest number for non-fatal shootings in the last five years.

The report also highlighted that in total, there were 164 civilians deaths related to the security forces. Apart from the 134 people who were shot and killed, there were 25 deaths in custody, three deaths related to traffic crashes, and two fatalities by other means in 2022.

The 134 deaths during 2022 are in line with the average of 135 people killed each year during the 10-year period, 2013 to 2022, when a total of 1,352 people were shot and killed by members of the security forces, according to the INDECOM report.

INDECOM’s fourth quarter report for 2022 reviews the patterns and practices of shooting incidents for January to December 2022, with comparative analysis for previous years.

It also looked at issues relating to members of the security forces involved in fatal and non-fatal shooting incidents, off-duty shooting incidents, multiple fatality shooting incidents, no gun/no weapon shooting incidents and planned operations.

NewsAmericasNow.com