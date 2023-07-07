Indarsingh: UNC not against CSME expansion

News

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh.

COUVA South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said the UNC is not against the expansion of the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) to include all categories of workers.

Regional leaders announced the plan to expand the CSME to include the free movement of all workers from one Caricom country to another at the end of the Caricom heads of government meeting in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Addressing this issue after the launch of a digital newsletter at his constituency office in Couva on Thursday, Indarsingh said, “The UNC is not opposed to the movement of skilled workers throughout the Caribbean community.”

While he was aware of the announcement to expand the CSME, Indarsingh did not know the details. But he hoped that “the skills and the criteria (for the proposed expansion) are thoroughly fleshed out.”

Indarsingh said it is important that the issues of labour standards and labour laws and the portability of pensions and years of service, are taken into consideration in all cases.

“If someone is retrenched or loses his job in a country that he came into, what will be the issues on behalf of the workers?”

He added it was important to protect the rights of workers who live in one Caricom country as well as the rights of those workers entering that country from another Caricom member state.

The movement of free skilled workers under the CSME is currently limited to 12 categories, including domestic workers, nurses, media workers, university graduates and teachers.

At a news conference at the Hy

att Regency Hotel in Port of Spain on Wednesday, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerritt said this new agreement would exclude the Bahamas, which was not a member of the CSME, and Montserrat, a British dependency whose population had been largely evacuated after a volcano in 1995.

“We took a decision to have the free movement of all categories of people to live and work,” he said.

He said some legal issues had to be examined, with legal advisers to report back to Caricom leaders by March 30, 2024.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said Haiti declined to be part of the CSME expansion owing to its internal political and social instability.