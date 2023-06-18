Indarsingh issues warning to former colleague

News

Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh –

COUVA South MP Rudnarath Indarsingh has sent a message to former UNC dissidents who have made the bold move to the People’s National Movement: Be wary of the snakes in balisier.

On Saturday, using the platform of the inaugural Adrian “Cola” Rienzi Memorial Forum at his constituency office, Indarsingh took note of the movement of four former members, the latest being Taharqua Obika, a former senator, who served up until Friday as the chief economist in the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

Obika resigned from the Office of the Opposition Leader on Friday, and also joined the PNM the same day. An economist and banker, Obika contested the Point Fortin seat for the UNC in the 2020 general elections and served as an opposition senator.

Also resigning from the UNC were three councillors who have since crossed the floor.

Indarsingh said, “I may call them political grasshoppers. I may call them eat ah food, I may call them selling their souls for 30 pieces of silver.

“I want to tell you that the great party I belong to had its roots in the ULF that stood for peace, bread and justice that was built on the premise of political discipline. It reflected men and women of stature.

“The way some people going to the balisier patch you would swear they are looking for the jaguar. I want to tell those people, all they would find in the balisier patch is snakes who will continue to betray them.

“If you started in the NJAC, you went to the UNC and the next day you left the UNC to joint that political party, I want to tell you it is unfortunate, but not surprising because sports cars move from one race to another, motor cars move from place to place, but Obika’s move from party to party.”

Indarsingh accused PNM administration as being, “the most anti-working class government, anti-worker government, anti-union government that has resulted in over 150,000 people losing their jobs over the last eight years.

“The state of TT is on the verge of collapse,” he said.