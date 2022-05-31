Indarsingh demands apology for ‘insulting’ Indian Arrival Day ad

News

File photo: Rudranath Indarsingh

COUVA South MP Rudranath Indarsingh has demanded an apology from state oil company Heritage Petroleum for, what he said was, an Indian Arrival Day advertisement which insulted the East Indian community. Indarsingh made his demand at a UNC Indian Arrival Day event at Carli Bay, Couva on Monday.

He said the ad claimed that East Indian indentured labourers arrived in 1917 when it was in fact 1845. He called on Energy Minister Stuart Young to launch an investigation “on who sanctioned the information in this misleading ad.”

He wanted to know the cost of publishing the ad in the daily newspapers.

“Today, if they (Heritage) can’t apologise to the East Indian community after 177 years, someone has to take the responsibility for this very misleading ad of Heritage Petroleum in the national newspapers today.”

Indarsingh called for the dismissals of Heritage CEO Arlene Chow and and chairman Newman George if the company does not apologise for the ad.