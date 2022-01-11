Indarsingh asks Hinds, police for help

News

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh.

COUVA South MP Rudranath Indarsingh asked whether his constituency or other parts of Central Trinidad are under siege from criminals.

In a video clip on Tuesday, Indarsingh said he was asking the question after an incident on Monday when police officers intercepted two carjackers on the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility.

The car was stolen at gunpoint at Union Hall, San Fernando.

One of the two men was shot dead by police. The other is still on the run after he ran into bushes next to the hospital.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the dead man.

Indarsingh also said there were other crimes over the weekend in other parts of the constituency.

Indarsingh called upon National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and the police to do what they can to address the situation.