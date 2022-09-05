In pictures: Liz Truss, the UK’s new prime minister

Photos: Liz Truss, the UK’s new prime minister
Karen Robinson/Redux
Truss is photographed in her London office while she was deputy director of Reform, a policy think tank, in 2009.
Chris Radburn/PA/Getty Images
While running for Parliament, Truss canvasses in the village of West Walton in 2010. She was elected later that year. Truss was born in 1975 into a family that she herself has described as “to the left of Labour,” Britain’s main left-wing party. She grew up in parts of the UK that didn’t traditionally vote Conservative, moving between Scotland and the north of England.
Steve Meddle/Shutterstock
Truss appears with John Stapleton on the “Daybreak” television program in February 2014. Truss says she joined the Conservatives in 1996, just two years after she gave a speech at a Liberal Democrat conference calling for the end of the monarchy.
Stefan Rousseau/PA/Getty Images
Truss meets students at a school in west London in July 2014. She was launching a new government plan to get more locally sourced and grown food into schools and hospitals.
Jon Super/AP
Truss speaks at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, in 2015. At the time, she was secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs.
Carl Court/Getty Images
Truss stands between John Thomas, the lord chief justice of England and Wales, and John Dyson, master of the rolls at the Royal Courts of Justice, in July 2016. She had been sworn in as lord chancellor and justice secretary in Theresa May’s new government.
Dan Kitwood/Pool/Reuters
Truss speaks with Custodial Manager Wendy-Fisher McFarlane as she is escorted around the HM Prison Brixton in November 2016.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Truss arrives at Downing Street in 2017.
Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
Truss, then as chief secretary to the Treasury, joins Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and other members of the Treasury team before they presented the government’s annual budget to Parliament in 2018.
Dominic Lipinski/PA/Getty Images
Truss and London Mayor Peter Estlin join US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, at an international trade dinner in London in 2019.
Phil Noble/Reuters
Truss speaks during the annual Conservative Party conference in October 2021.
Stefan Rousseau/PA/Getty Images
Truss, as foreign secretary, stands with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as they met in London in November 2021.
Olivier Douliery/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Truss, center, poses for a group photo with other G7 foreign ministers ahead of a meeting in Liverpool, England, in December 2021.
Ben Stansall/Pool/Reuters
Truss attends a meeting with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in Sevenoaks, England, in January 2022.
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
Truss takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow in February 2022.
Rob Pinney/Pool/Reuters
Sefcovic and Truss meet in London in February 2022. Truss supported remaining in the European Union in the UK’s referendum in 2016. At the time, Truss tweeted that she was backing those who wanted to remain in the bloc because “it is in Britain’s economic interest and means we can focus on vital economic and social reform at home.” Truss now backs Brexit, saying that her fears before the referendum that it could cause “disruption” were mistaken.
UK Parliament/Handout/Reuters
Truss makes a statement on sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Jim Watson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Truss and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a joint news conference in Washington, DC, in March 2022.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
Truss and Home Secretary Priti Patel, right, sit with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, during the National Service of Thanksgiving in June 2022. It was part of celebrations marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Carlos Jasso/Pool/Getty Images
Truss meets supporters during a campaign event in London in July 2022.
Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
Truss delivers a speech after becoming Prime Minister-elect in September 2022.
Carl Court/Getty Images
Truss waves as she leaves Conservative Party Headquarters in September 2022.