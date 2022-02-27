In-person visa interviews resume at US Embassy

News

The US Embassy in Port of Spain. –

In-person interviews for visitor visas will resume on Wednesday at the consular section of the US Embassy, Port of Spain.

The embassy said in a media release on Sunday, that appointments for all non-immigrant visas, including business and tourism visas (B1/ B2), will facilitate in-person interviews.

Visa chief Frank Lavoie said the appointments will continue on a limited scale noting that staff at the embassy has worked hard to ensure the safety of applicants during the in-person process.

“The relationship between the United States and Trinidad and Tobago is strong. People-to-people ties, which we strengthen through tourism and business visits, are central to that relationship.”

Visa fees that applicants have already paid will be valid until September 30, 2023.

Safety protocols apply to all applicants visiting the embassy as they must wear masks and follow the guidelines of embassy staff.

People who are ill during the days before their interviews are asked to reschedule their appointments

The release also reported that applicants are not allowed to enter the embassy with personal items.

Applicants are asked to visit the visa scheduling website https://ais.usvisa-info.com for information on the required documents for visa interviews.