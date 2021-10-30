Immigration officer charged with possession of forged documents

News

Immigration Officer II Carlon Ramkhalawan, 38, was arrested and charged for the possession of forged documents.

PHOTO COURTESY TTPS – PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Officers of North Eastern Division held immigration officer II Carlvon Ramkhalawan in San Juan on Tuesday and reportedly found a document relating to the classifications of immigrants and what appeared to be an official immigration stamp.

Police on Friday received advise from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge Ramkhalawan for the possession of a forged document with intent to deceive.

Ramkhalawan was charged by Cpl Ramkissoon of the North Eastern Division Task Force.

The operation was described as a major breakthrough by police.

It was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn with supervision from ASP Pariman, Insp Bharath, Sgt Quashie, Cpls Ramkissoon and George.